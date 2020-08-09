New Mexico man accused of driving impaired for the 14th time

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Kirtland man is accused of driving impaired for the 14th time after being pulled over recently with a 30-pack of beer in his vehicle. Farmington police say 46-year-old Anthony Chee is facing a felony count of aggravated DWI. He’s also facing a misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked and misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain traffic lane, improper turning at intersection and no seat belts. Police say Chee was arrested in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 after reportedly driving in the wrong lane and struggling to stay in his lane of traffic. A sobriety test was conducted and Chee was arrested. He now faces a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Farmington Magistrate Court.