New Mexico Legislators To Speak At Las Cruces Event

Commentary: Please come join us April 9 for a panel discussion with our New Mexico Legislators.

As of March 25, 2019, Legislators Angelica Rubio, Rodolpho 'Rudy' S. Martinez, and David Gallegos will be attending. Legislators Micaela Lara Cadena, Joanne J. Ferrari, and Nathan P. Small will probably be attending, and we are hopeful to hear from several more legislators prior to our April meeting.

Each legislator will have equal time to address the four moderated questions during the first hour and a half. The last half an hour the Legislators will respond to written questions submitted from the audience.

We look forward to seeing you April 9, 2019.

Indivisible LAS CRUCES April General Meeting

Topic: A Discussion with Your Legislators

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: Roadrunner Conference Room on 2nd Floor @ Thomas Branigan Library 200 East Picacho Avenue, Las Cruces

ABOUT INDIVISIBLE: Indivisible LAS CRUCES is one of nearly 6,000 groups nationwide affiliated with national Indivisible. Indivisible LAS Cruces is an organization that advocates for progressive values on behalf of Southern New Mexico residents by holding our elected leaders to these tenets. The volunteer group promotes its values through voter education and political activism.