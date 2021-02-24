New Mexico legislators push for more spending, business aid

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are pushing for increased state spending on public education, health care and relief to businesses in a debate on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The Democrat-led House opened deliberations Wednesday on a $7.39 billion general fund spending plan for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

The budget bill would increase annual general fund spending by $332 million. That's nearly 5% of current spending obligations. State government income is surging on a rebound in oil prices and increased production. State finances are shored up by recent federal relief and multibillion financial reserves.