New Mexico lawmakers divided over early childhood funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The debate over how to use New Mexico's unique endowment is heating up.

A proposal in the Senate would give voters the chance to approve an increase in withdrawals from the $20 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to invest in universal pre-K, infant and toddler care along with optional home visits for new parents.

Supporters of the measure believe a 1% investment in young children now will pay dividends in reducing poverty and increasing education outcomes down the road. Critics of the proposal argue that an increase could deplete the fund. Others say it should be used for public schools.