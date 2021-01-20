New Mexico lawmakers to consider prescribed fire measure

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's energy and natural resources agency is putting its support behind legislation that it says would clear the way for more prescribed fires as the state deals with climate change. The measure would clarify liability for private landowners who conduct prescribed burns. Officials with the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department say that would make it easier and more affordable for landowners to get insurance. They say similar legislation in other states has resulted in increased prescribed burning. The bill's sponsor says the intensity of recent fire seasons underscores the need for action.