New Mexico Lawmakers Advance Proposed Civil Rights Bill

SANTA FE, N.M. — Lawmakers have advanced a bill toward a final Senate vote to eliminate police immunity from prosecution in state courts on civil rights violations ranging from racial discrimination to illegal search and seizure and freedom of speech violations.

On a 5-4 vote Wednesday, a Senate committee endorsed the proposed New Mexico Civil Rights Act that also would apply to allegations against local government and public schools.

The bill builds on recommendations from a commission chartered last year amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice. Separately, the New Mexico House endorsed a bill to overhaul how police officers are certified and disciplined.