New Mexico Launches Text Message Service For Youth To Find Help

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico is launching a round-the-clock program to let youths reach state officials by text message to report abuse or neglect, find references or ask questions.

Reach NM uses the text number 505-591-9444 to let Children, Youth & Families workers offer answers and connect texters with appropriate community resources.

Department Secretary Brian Blalock says the program offers a one-on-one connection to offer support and resources in a way that's natural to kids. A statement points to research finding that texting is the most comfortable form of communication for youths. It calls New Mexico the first state with a completely text-based system.