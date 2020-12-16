New Mexico jobless claimants to get $1,200 stimulus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials say thousands of residents in New Mexico who are collecting unemployment benefits have started to receive an extra $1,200 state stimulus in their payments.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced on Friday that the payments would be made to about 130,000 people who qualified for benefits in late November and early December or to people who exhausted their benefits between Sept. 12 and Nov. 5.

Officials say about 12,000 payments were distributed on Monday. Another disbursement is scheduled for Dec. 22 and Dec. 28. A department official said the payments would be distributed as a paper check, direct deposit or a Wells Fargo debit card.