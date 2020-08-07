New Mexico insurance authority warns schools on virus rules

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Public School Insurance Authority board unanimously voted Thursday to send a letter warning schools and districts about the dangers of not complying with coronavirus guidelines. The letter to member districts and charter schools warns that if they do not comply with state health restrictions, they may jeopardize their chances of receiving coverage for coronavirus-related work claims. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the board also approved the creation of a task force to better understand the challenges of returning to school during a pandemic. The authority provides insurance for all school districts in the state except for Albuquerque.