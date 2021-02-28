New Mexico House speaker seeks dismissal of ethics complaint

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys for New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf have asked the State Ethics Commission to dismiss a complaint that a retired judge filed against the Santa Fe Democrat over his sponsoring legislation potentially helping his law practice. The complaint filed by Aztec resident Sandra Price accuses of Egolf of sponsoring legislation that would financially benefit his legal practice without disclosing the conflict of interest. Egolf is a co-sponsor of pending legislation to open the way for civil rights lawsuits to be filed in state district court against state and local public officials. The dismissal motion filed Friday by Egolf’s attorneys called the complaint frivolous and unsubstantiated.