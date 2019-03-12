New Mexico House Republicans Deliver Petition to Overturn Gun Safety Laws

Commentary: House Republican leaders delivered the petitions to overturn Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) to the New Mexico Secretary of State on Monday. The next step in the process will require the Secretary of State to approve the petitions before they can be circulated to the public.

“We are extremely grateful to all the New Mexicans who are reaching out to ask how they can help,” said House Republican Leader Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia). “This bill is opposed by a an overwhelming number of county leaders and also by our Sheriffs. This is an attack on law-abiding New Mexicans and they deserve the opportunity to overturn this shameful law.”

Since New Mexico’s Democrats began supporting anti-2nd Amendment legislation, 26 county commissions have passed resolutions against the bills and declaring their areas “Second Amendment Sanctuary” counties.

“Both Republican and Democrat leaders across our state are standing up against this law,” said House Republican Whip Rep. Rod Montoya (R-Farmington). “We expect that a fair and legal review of these petitions will lead to approval.”