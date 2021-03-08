New Mexico House endorses health insurance tax, subsidies

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The House of Representatives has endorsed a tax increase that would boost subsidies for insurance coverage on the state health insurance exchange. The bill moves to the Senate for consideration. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports the bill. A similar proposal to broadly increase the surtax on insurance premiums stalled in the state Senate last year, as the federal government repealed its health care provider fee that helped support state insurance markets established under the Affordable Care Act. House Republicans stood in unified opposition to the surtax increase, citing concerns about small businesses.