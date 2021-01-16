New Mexico House Dems Announce 2021 Legislative Priorities

Santa Fe, N.M. – Today, New Mexico House Democrats announced their legislative priorities for the upcoming legislative session with economic recovery, school re-openings, healthcare, civil rights, and rural infrastructure as top priorities.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the state with widespread vaccination on the horizon, Tuesday’s largely virtual Opening Day of the first session of the 55th Legislature promises to be a historic event in state history. House Democrats seeing the challenges and opportunities facing families and hardworking New Mexicans have begun pre-filing legislation and outlining priorities that delivers on economic relief, rural infrastructure, civil rights, climate change, healthcare.

“The voters of New Mexico have elected leaders who are ready to help New Mexico emerge from this pandemic and economic crisis as a real leader in supporting and uplifting families and hardworking New Mexicans,” said Speaker of the House Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe). “Thanks to Democratic leadership, we’re going into Opening Day with the ability to quickly deliver additional pandemic relief for small businesses and working families, along with legislation that puts our economic recovery front and center.”

House Democrats’ 2021 priorities include bold new legislation to:

Deliver additional COVID-19 emergency relief in addition to the nearly $1 billion sent to support small businesses and the unemployed over the previous 6 months.

Reopen New Mexico’s schools with funding and support so students can safely return to the classroom.

Lower healthcare costs and expand Medicaid to make quality care more accessible and affordable.

Connect communities with affordable, reliable, and fast broadband internet through the Connect New Mexico Act.

Promote a clean energy economy and good paying jobs, by expanding our climate goals to all industries through the Climate Solutions Act .

. Expand June’s Special Session Small Business Recovery Act to make funds easier to access and targeted specifically at New Mexico’s restaurants and hospitality industry.

Pass the Alcohol Delivery Act allowing restaurants to generate critical revenue through alcohol delivery sales.

allowing restaurants to generate critical revenue through alcohol delivery sales. Implement Earned Sick Leave statewide so no New Mexican is forced to choose their health and wellbeing over their job.

Guarantee the equal treatment of all New Mexicans under law, regardless of race or background, with the New Mexico Civil Rights Act.

Increase support for new and small businesses through economic development programs JTIP and LEDA.

Safely reopen the state’s economy and get New Mexicans back to work through continued support of the state’s testing and vaccination efforts.



“With these priorities and proposed legislation aimed at helping families and small businesses get back on their feet, we will not only recover from this devastating pandemic and economic crisis, but we will also create new opportunities for the next generation,” said Rep. Stapleton (D-Albuquerque) as she detailed the priority legislation. During the press conference, Rep. Gallegos (D-Las Cruces) highlighted that although the upcoming session will be largely virtual, public comment will be made available online and over the phone via Zoom so that New Mexicans statewide can still connect with their Representatives and offer their input on legislation from anywhere in the state.



“Like everything about this past year, the Legislature is having to do things differently with our top priority being the health and safety of the public, staff, and legislators,” Rep. Gallegos said. “These changes are temporary. But we’re confident we’ll have record public participation throughout the legislative process.”



While many states around the country are being forced to make draconian cuts, because of the responsible leadership by New Mexico House Democrats, the state will have the resources available to continue supporting recovery and reopening efforts. Currently, New Mexico is supported with budget reserves above 30% with over $2 billion in funds available to responsibly support and invest in the needs of New Mexicans.



Finally, Speaker Egolf addressed security concerns after last week’s events at the U.S. Capitol and protests at state capitols nationwide, including Santa Fe stating, “Local and federal law enforcement agencies are working with the Legislature and Governor’s Office to significantly increase the amount of security around the Roundhouse throughout the Legislative Session,” he said. “We’re taking threats of violence very seriously. The safety of the public, staff, legislators, and our democratic process is our priority.”



The first session of the 55th New Mexico Legislature begins next Tuesday, January 19 at noon. Members of the public can access Opening Day events and committee meetings via the New Mexico Legislature website on the Webcasts tab. The Roundhouse will be closed to the public for the entirety of the 2021 session to curtail the potential spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.