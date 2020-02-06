New Mexico House approves higher state spending, teacher pay

The state House of Representatives have approved a budget plan to increase annual state spending by more than a half-billion dollars to expand early childhood education programs, boost teacher salaries by five percent, and shore up health care for the poor. The House voted 46-24 along party lines with Democrats in support of the $7.6 billion general fund spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The bill now moves to the Senate. Republicans warned that the 7.5% spending boost is unsustainable and could lead to future furloughs and cuts in government services. State economists are forecasting an $800 million surplus in state government income linked to booming oil production.