New Mexico hospitals struggle amid push to vaccinate youths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Hospitals in northwestern New Mexico are grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases that has left only a handful of intensive care beds available and led to a rationing of care.

State health officials said Wednesday that New Mexico’s health care system overall remains heavily burdened with high rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospitals across the state had just eight intensive care beds available. But the situation is particularly concerning in the state’s far northwest, where hospital administrators recently invoked crisis standards of care to focus resources on critical patients.

Federal and state authorities have dispatched medical and support personnel to shore up services.