New Mexico governor's grocery bills prompt calls for audit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Senate Republicans are asking for a special audit of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's use of a discretionary fund following reports that the Democrat spent thousands of dollars on liquor and groceries during the pandemic.

Fourteen GOP lawmakers sent a letter Thursday to the state auditor requesting the review. Lujan Grisham recently acknowledged that her spending on goods and services such as dry cleaning, tuna steaks, tequila and Wagyu beef over a six-month period in 2020 didn’t look good.

The governor's office had said that some of the groceries were used to feed her cabinet and staff at long meetings during the second half of last year.