New Mexico governor urges restaurants to abide by indoor ban

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged restaurants to abide by her administration’s emergency health restrictions that prohibit indoor dining service, even as a state district court judge suspended the ban.

Monday’s temporary order from Judge Raymond Romero in Eddy County suspends the state’s prohibition of indoor restaurant service pending a July 30 hearing.

A spokesman for Lujan Grisham says indoor dining is risky but restaurants assert that the industry hasn’t had a significant role in the spread of the coronavirus.

Health officials on Monday reported an additional 255 COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 17,215 since the pandemic began.