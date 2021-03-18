New Mexico governor signs prescribed fire measure

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation that will clear the way for more prescribed fires as New Mexico deals with worsening drought and climate change.

The measure clarifies liability for private landowners who conduct prescribed burns. Officials with the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department say that will make it easier and more affordable for landowners to get insurance. They say similar legislation in other states has resulted in increased prescribed burning.

Supporters of the measure says the intensity of recent fire seasons underscores the need for action. The governor also signed other bills related to the minimum wage and education.