New Mexico governor signs bill to preserve abortion rights

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed a bill to shore up abortion rights in New Mexico. The legislation was signed Friday after previously winning final approval from the Democratic-led Legislature. It overturns a dormant 1969 ban on most abortion procedures and marks a defiant counterpoint to efforts in some conservative states. Had the old statute been left in place, New Mexico’s ban on most abortion procedures would have gone into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court eventually overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. In signing the bill, the governor said a woman has the right to make decisions about her own body.