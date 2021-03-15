New Mexico governor seeks to offset Biden's oil policies

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says nearly three-quarters of $1 billion could be lost over the next four years if New Mexico sees even a 10% reduction of oil and gas production due to President Joe Biden's actions to curb leasing on public lands.

The first-term Democratic governor said Monday in a letter to the president that financial losses of that magnitude would have real effects on the state's ability to achieve goals like universal access to early childhood education.

The governor is asking that New Mexico be granted energy transition credit for actions the state already is taking to address pollution and move toward more renewable energy.