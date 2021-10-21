New Mexico governor returns contribution, amends filing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign for reelection has amended its October campaign finance report and returned $4,200 to a corporate contributor after a donation exceeded limits set in state statute.

An opposition political committee titled Stop MLG highlighted the original $25,000 donation from Denver-based Intrepid Potash to Lujan Grisham. New Mexico caps campaign contributions at $20,800 in the course of a four-year election cycle. Intrepid Potash supplies water and minerals to the oil and natural gas industry and has a water rights case pending before the state Supreme Court.

The campaign also identified the sources of four contributions that were not previously disclosed.