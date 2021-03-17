New Mexico Governor Makes Nominations for Multiple Boards Of Regents

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during this session of the New Mexico Legislature has made a series of nominations and re-appointments to Boards of Regents at institutions of higher learning and specialized education all across New Mexico.

The appointments are each subject to confirmation in the state Senate.

The appointments are as follows, grouped by institution:

Former UNM regent and San Juan County Commissioner Jack Fortner to the University of New Mexico Board of Regents

to the University of New Mexico Board of Regents Rear Admiral and former state Sen. William H. “Bill” Payne to the University of New Mexico Board of Regents

to the University of New Mexico Board of Regents Randy Ko to the University of New Mexico Board of Regents, as student regent

Christopher T. Saucedo to the New Mexico State University Board of Regents

to the New Mexico State University Board of Regents Neal Bitsie to the New Mexico State University Board of Regents, as student regent

Phillip A. Bustos to the Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents

to the Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents Trish Ruiz to the Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents

to the Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents Chandlar N. Head to the Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents, as student regent

Lyndon Haviland to the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents

to the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents Dr. Daniel H. Lopez to the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents

to the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents Brenda Hernandez Gonzales to the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents, as student regent

Española school board member Ruben Archuleta to the Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents

to the Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents Maria Evelyn Juarez to the Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents, as student regent; Ms. Juarez is believed to be the first DACA student ever appointed as a New Mexico regent

Harold Alan Edmonson , Jr. , to the New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents

, , to the New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents Maria Christina Montoya to the New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents

Dr. Frank Sanchez to the New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents

to the New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents Christopher Ulibarri, re-appointed to the New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents, as student regent

Robyn Holmes to the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Board of Regents

to the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Board of Regents Gary Smethurst to the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Board of Regents

to the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Board of Regents Mary Willows to the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Board of Regents

to the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Board of Regents Catherine Ann Gray, re-appointed to the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Board of Regents