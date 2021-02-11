New Mexico governor heads to DC to talk virus relief

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is headed to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and other governors about COVID-19 relief efforts.

It marks her first trip out of the state since the pandemic began and comes just days after the state ended its quarantine requirements for visitors and residents returning to New Mexico.

The governor's office says Lujan Grisham will be advocating for more federal funds and for continued increases in vaccine shipments. Lujan Grisham said earlier that week that the state is pushing for federal approval for mobile clinics that would be capable of administering the vaccine in more remote and underserved parts of the state.