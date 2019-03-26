New Mexico Governor Blasts Trump Effort To Eliminate Affordable Care Act

Commentary: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday issued the following statement regarding the Trump administration’s drastic legal motion seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

“No longer is the Trump administration simply trying to chip away at our health care. This most recent filing represents an unconscionable escalation,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “With this brazen attempt to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration would gut the health care of hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans. The federal government is callously putting their lives -- the lives of our neighbors, family members and friends -- in harm’s way. On top of that, New Mexico stands to lose some $11 billion dollars in essential federal funding if the ACA were invalidated.

“This dangerous and politically motivated obstinance would devastate New Mexico families. The Department of Justice motion exemplifies the cruelty of this federal administration. I will not abide any action that would put New Mexicans, my constituents, at risk, and my administration will do everything in our power to prevent it.”