New Mexico GOP leaders concerned about US vaccine mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico already has among the highest U.S. unemployment rates and the state's Republican legislative leaders fear President Joe Biden's plan to require vaccinations or COVID-19 testing for large employers could cause more damage to job market.

State Senate Republican Leader Greg Baca said Thursday that the mandate is sowing more distrust of the federal government. He urged Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to push back against what he called federal overreach. He pointed to a significant worker shortage in New Mexico.

The governor's office said it's focused on getting as many people vaccinated as possible and will continue with its education efforts.