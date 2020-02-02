New Mexico gets first Early Childhood Education secretary

New Mexico now has its first-ever state secretary of Early Childhood Education and Care Department. The New Mexico Senate on Friday unanimously confirmed education official Elizabeth Groginsky to the job, leading a new government department created last year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Groginsky to the cabinet post in November. The 53-year-old Groginsky is a former Washington, D.C.-based education official who has been working full time on early child care since 2003, when she was a county administrator of the Head Start early childhood program in Colorado.