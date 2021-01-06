New Mexico evacuated Statehouse amid pro-Trump protests

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Statehouse was largely evacuated on Wednesday as hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered peacefully outside the building and violence broke out in the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C. Democratic Speaker Brian Egolf said state police ordered the evacuation of the building that includes the governor´s office and secretary of state´s office, though some officials remained inside. He highlighted concerns about the violence in Washington. A spokesman for the governor's office said there was no indication of threats and unrest. Caravans of Donald Trump supporters arrived at the building in cars, trucks and on horseback at midday.