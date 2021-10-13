New Mexico Environment Department Hiring For Safety And Health Program

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico is looking to hire more than 30 new state workers who will be part of its Occupational Safety and Health program. The New Mexico Environment Department is planning hiring events next week in Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Albuquerque as the agency looks to build its OSHA ranks. The agency noted that the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces is the newest hazard affecting employee health, so about half of the new hires will be dedicated to ensuring employers adhere to state and federal public health rules, policies and practices. The other workers will focus on preventing and responding to workplace accidents.