New Mexico education official seeks $6M budget increase

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Public Education Department is asking the Legislature for a $6.7 million budget increase, citing the need to address an ongoing lawsuit, absenteeism programs and management of federal funding. Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus told a key panel of lawmakers Tuesday that he needs at least 33 more employees in his department. He says staffing increases and other emerging needs require an increase in spending from $14.5 million to $21 million per year. Some $3 billion in state funding goes to school districts each year. New Mexico schools also received an additional $1 billion in pandemic relief funds this year.