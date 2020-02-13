New Mexico delegates demand help to clean contaminated water

Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are demanding that the U.S. Defense Department help with drinking water cleanup in eastern New Mexico after traces of a cancer-causing pollutant were found in some wells. The elected officials sent a letter Wednesday to the Defense Department, saying they were disturbed by the recent findings and expected the agency to take immediate action to protect citizens and the water supply. State environment officials announced this week that the company in charge of Clovis’ water system found contaminants in 10 of its 82 wells at the point where the water would be piped to households.