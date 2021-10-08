New Mexico COVID-19 update: 972 new cases, totaling 258,943

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 972 additional COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. As of today, there are 342 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

240 new cases in Bernalillo County

55 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

13 new cases in Colfax County

14 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

61 new cases in Doña Ana County

27 new cases in Eddy County

18 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Harding County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

27 new cases in Lea County

18 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

32 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Mora County

58 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Quay County

13 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

54 new cases in Sandoval County

164 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

62 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

10 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

28 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday reported fifteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: Twelve recent deaths:

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of Princeton Place in Albuquerque.

A male in his 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Grant County.

A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Three* deaths >30 days:

A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,869. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oct. 8 are: 87401 - 8888310 - 4187121 - 3787108 - 3687114 - 2988203 - 2887413 - 2487120 - 2387410 - 2188220 - 20 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 258,943 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 72,769Catron County: 147Chaves County: 12,210Cibola County: 3,410Colfax County: 1,209Curry County: 7,173De Baca County: 224Doña Ana County: 28,962Eddy County: 10,535Grant County: 2,184Guadalupe County: 596Harding County: 34Hidalgo County: 548Lea County: 13,227Lincoln County: 2,749Los Alamos County: 722Luna County: 3,824McKinley County: 14,178Mora County: 327Otero County: 5,874Quay County: 973Rio Arriba County: 4,581Roosevelt County: 2,615Sandoval County: 15,240San Juan County: 19,347San Miguel County: 2,456Santa Fe County: 12,631Sierra County: 985Socorro County: 1,632Taos County: 2,272Torrance County: 1,320Union County: 333Valencia County: 8,754 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 530

Otero County Processing Center: 535

Torrance County Detention Facility: 353

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 321

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 256

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 172

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 76

As of today, there are 229,031 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

All Care Assisted Living in Clovis

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Avamere in Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of Four Hills in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Memory Care at North Ridge in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

Seniorcare LLC - Raven House in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

*Note: Monday, 10/11 is Indigenous People’s Day. There will be no case count press release that day. Press releases will resume on Tuesday, 10/12. The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.