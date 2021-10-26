New Mexico COVID-19 update: 687 new cases, totaling 271,898

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 687 additional COVID-19 cases and eleven more COVID-19 deaths. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

· 147 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 2 new cases in Catron County

· 17 new cases in Chaves County

· 12 new cases in Cibola County

· 5 new cases in Colfax County

· 19 new cases in Curry County

· 1 new case in De Baca County

· 68 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 15 new cases in Eddy County

· 11 new cases in Grant County

· 1 new case in Guadalupe County

· 23 new cases in Lea County

· 8 new cases in Lincoln County

· 1 new case in Los Alamos County

· 10 new cases in Luna County

· 48 new cases in McKinley County

· 46 new cases in Otero County

· 5 new cases in Quay County

· 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 14 new cases in Roosevelt County

· 41 new cases in Sandoval County

· 91 new cases in San Juan County

· 7 new cases in San Miguel County

· 28 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 4 new cases in Sierra County

· 5 new cases in Socorro County

· 6 new cases in Taos County

· 3 new cases in Torrance County

· 2 new cases in Union County

· 27 new cases in Valencia County

· 8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported eleven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Ten recent deaths:

· A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A female in her 30s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 70s from Sandoval County.

· A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A second male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 60s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions.

One* death > 30 days:

· A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,012.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Oct. 26 are:

· 87401 – 39

· 88310 – 24

· 87114 – 19

· 87121 – 18

· 88101 – 18

· 88001 – 17

· 87301 – 14

· 87109 – 13

· 87120 – 13

· 87327 – 13

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Previously reported numbers included one death reported on 10/20 of a Bernalillo County male in his 40s that has been removed from the total death count due to insufficient information.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 271,898 COVID-19 cases:

· Bernalillo County: 75,770

· Catron County: 209

· Chaves County: 12,655

· Cibola County: 3,659

· Colfax County: 1,314

· Curry County: 7,353

· De Baca County: 238

· Doña Ana County: 30,100

· Eddy County: 10,864

· Grant County: 2,548

· Guadalupe County: 610

· Harding County: 43

· Hidalgo County: 573

· Lea County: 13,535

· Lincoln County: 2,939

· Los Alamos County: 794

· Luna County: 3,975

· McKinley County: 14,851

· Mora County: 368

· Otero County: 6,683

· Quay County: 1,020

· Rio Arriba County: 4,851

· Roosevelt County: 2,715

· Sandoval County: 16,040

· San Juan County: 21,409

· San Miguel County: 2,595

· Santa Fe County: 13,118

· Sierra County: 1,051

· Socorro County: 1,716

· Taos County: 2,390

· Torrance County: 1,408

· Union County: 351

· Valencia County: 9,184

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

· Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

· Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 547

· Otero County Processing Center: 564

· Torrance County Detention Facility: 356

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

· Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 331

· Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 257

· Lea County Correctional Facility: 765

· Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 176

· Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

· Otero County Prison Facility: 473

· Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

· Roswell Correctional Center: 229

· Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

· Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

· Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 76

As of today, there are 372 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 240,803 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

· Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

· Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

· The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

· Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos

· Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

· BeeHive Homes of Four Hills in Albuquerque

· BeeHive Homes Gallup

· Bellamah House in Albuquerque

· The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

· Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

· Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

· Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

· Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

· Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

· Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque

· Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

· Casa Real in Santa Fe

· Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

· Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

· Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

· Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

· Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

· Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

· Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

· Gingerich Home for the Elderly in Farmington

· Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

· Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

· Good Samaritan Society – Las Cruces Village Las Cruces

· Haciendas at Grace Village in Las Cruces

· Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

· Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces

· Life Care Center in Farmington

· Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

· Mission Arch Center in Roswell

· MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

· MorningStar Memory Care at North Ridge in Albuquerque

· The Neighborhood Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

· Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

· Princeton Place in Albuquerque

· Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

· The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

· The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

· Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

· Seniorcare LLC – Raven House in Albuquerque

· Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

· Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

· Village at Northrise – Desert Willow in Las Cruces

· Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

· Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

· Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

· Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

· Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

· Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.