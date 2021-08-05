New Mexico COVID-19 update: 671 new cases, totaling 213,247

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 671 additional COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths. As of today, there are 203 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

147 new cases in Bernalillo County

36 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

33 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

65 new cases in Doña Ana County

61 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

20 new cases in Hidalgo County

29 new cases in Lea County

26 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

23 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

53 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

33 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

21 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Thursday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,419. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Aug. 5 are:

88220 - 45

87121 - 35

88101 - 30

88203 - 23

88310 - 21

87401 - 20

88045 - 19

87031 - 18

88240 - 18

88030 - 17

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 213,247 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 61,446

Catron County: 101

Chaves County: 9,342

Cibola County: 2,955

Colfax County: 821

Curry County: 5,575

De Baca County: 187

Doña Ana County: 25,655

Eddy County: 7,575

Grant County: 1,808

Guadalupe County: 482

Harding County: 13

Hidalgo County: 460

Lea County: 8,748

Lincoln County: 1,903

Los Alamos County: 561

Luna County: 3,464

McKinley County: 12,636

Mora County: 182

Otero County: 4,272

Quay County: 580

Rio Arriba County: 3,932

Roosevelt County: 2,135

Sandoval County: 12,759

San Juan County: 16,162

San Miguel County: 1,500

Santa Fe County: 10,984

Sierra County: 797

Socorro County: 1,360

Taos County: 1,808

Torrance County: 923

Union County: 265

Valencia County: 7,202

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 451

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 453

Otero County Processing Center: 424

Torrance County Detention Facility: 332

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 302

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 255

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 169

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 197,222 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Portales

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick or unvaccinated, wear a mask when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.