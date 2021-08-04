New Mexico COVID-19 update: 609 new cases, totaling 212,577

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 609 additional COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths. As of today, there are 187 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

207 new cases in Bernalillo County

20 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

37 new cases in Doña Ana County

40 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in Hidalgo County

25 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

34 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

32 new cases in Otero County

10 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

39 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

36 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: One recent death:

A male in his in 80s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Artesia.

One* death >30 days:

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information. Correction: One death previously reported on 11/05 from Bernalillo County was later determined not to be COVID-19 related has been removed from the overall county totals. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,416. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases are: 87121 - 4188220 - 31 87120- 2787124 - 2287105 - 1988310 - 1987031 - 1888240 - 1887112 – 1588101 - 15 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 212,577 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 61,300Catron County: 101Chaves County: 9,306Cibola County: 2,950Colfax County: 821Curry County: 5,542De Baca County: 186Doña Ana County: 25,590Eddy County: 7,514Grant County: 1,800Guadalupe County: 481Harding County: 13Hidalgo County: 440Lea County: 8,719Lincoln County: 1,877Los Alamos County: 559Luna County: 3,447McKinley County: 12,620Mora County: 181Otero County: 4,249Quay County: 573Rio Arriba County: 3,928Roosevelt County: 2,123Sandoval County: 12,731San Juan County: 16,109San Miguel County: 1,493Santa Fe County: 10,951Sierra County: 797Socorro County: 1,357Taos County: 1,807Torrance County: 917Union County: 264Valencia County: 7,181 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 451

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 452

Otero County Processing Center: 421

Torrance County Detention Facility: 332

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 302

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 255

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 169

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 197,192 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Portales

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick or unvaccinated, wear a mask when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.