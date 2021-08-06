New Mexico COVID-19 update: 569 new cases, totaling 213,793

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 569 additional COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths. As of today, there are 216 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

193 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

21 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Colfax County

14 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

54 new cases in Doña Ana County

55 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

32 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

12 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

31 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

30 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

26 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hosptialized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Life Senior Retirement & Assisted Living Facility in Portales.

A female in her 90s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Life Senior Retirement & Assisted Living Facility in Portales.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,425. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Aug. 6 are:



88220 - 38

87121 - 31

87114 - 25

87120 - 23

87144 - 18

87031 - 17

87111 - 16

88240 - 16

87105 - 14

88012 - 14

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 213,793 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 61,638

Catron County: 104

Chaves County: 9,363

Cibola County: 2,955

Colfax County: 823

Curry County: 5,589

De Baca County: 189

Doña Ana County: 25,709

Eddy County: 7,630

Grant County: 1,810

Guadalupe County: 483

Harding County: 13

Hidalgo County: 462

Lea County: 8,780

Lincoln County: 1,908

Los Alamos County: 566

Luna County: 3,468

McKinley County: 12,648

Mora County: 183

Otero County: 4,284

Quay County: 588

Rio Arriba County: 3,938

Roosevelt County: 2,142

Sandoval County: 12,790

San Juan County: 16,162

San Miguel County: 1,508

Santa Fe County: 11,014

Sierra County: 799

Socorro County: 1,364

Taos County: 1,812

Torrance County: 924

Union County: 265

Valencia County: 7,228

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 451

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 453

Otero County Processing Center: 424

Torrance County Detention Facility: 332

﻿The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 302

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 255

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 169

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 197,316 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Portales

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick or unvaccinated, wear a mask when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.