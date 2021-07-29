New Mexico COVID-19 update: 401 new cases, totaling 210,085

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 401 additional COVID-19 cases and 1 death. As of today, there are 140 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

96 new cases in Bernalillo County

23 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

15 new cases in Curry County

25 new cases in Doña Ana County

45 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

30 new cases in Lea County

16 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

51 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

4 new cases in Torrance County

9 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19: One* death >30 days:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,408. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jul. 29 are: 88220 - 2688240 - 2487413 - 2088210 - 1787401 - 1687121 - 1588101 - 1487114 - 1387144 - 1288201 - 12 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 210,085 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 60,528Catron County: 98Chaves County: 9,205Cibola County: 2,935Colfax County: 818Curry County: 5,458De Baca County: 178Doña Ana County: 25,425Eddy County: 7,290Grant County: 1,778Guadalupe County: 478Harding County: 13Hidalgo County: 408Lea County: 8,620Lincoln County: 1,834Los Alamos County: 552Luna County: 3,438McKinley County: 12,526Mora County: 179Otero County: 4,187Quay County: 551Rio Arriba County: 3,898Roosevelt County: 2,077Sandoval County: 12,565San Juan County: 15,999San Miguel County: 1,473Santa Fe County: 10,865Sierra County: 787Socorro County: 1,344Taos County: 1,802Torrance County: 906Union County: 261Valencia County: 7,081 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 451

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 452

Otero County Processing Center: 395

Torrance County Detention Facility: 237

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 302

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 255

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 168

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 196,786 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Portales

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick or unvaccinated, wear a mask when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.