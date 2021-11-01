New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2,630 new cases, totaling 277,835

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 2,630 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. As of today, there are 368 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

658 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Catron County

68 new cases in Chaves County

23 new cases in Cibola County

22 new cases in Colfax County

37 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

329 new cases in Doña Ana County

40 new cases in Eddy County

70 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

31 new cases in Lea County

36 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

35 new cases in Luna County

135 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

153 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

74 new cases in Rio Arriba County

31 new cases in Roosevelt County

143 new cases in Sandoval County

404 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

102 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

55 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

82 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Monday reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: Eight recent deaths:

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Bellamah House in Albuquerque.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A male in his 50s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Four* deaths >30 days

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,061. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 1 are:

87401 - 187

88310 - 115

87121 - 96

87114 - 86

87120 - 81

87105 - 68

88005 - 63

88001 - 58

87124 - 56

88012 - 53

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 277,835 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 77,181

Catron County: 223

Chaves County: 12,856

Cibola County: 3,722

Colfax County: 1,365

Curry County: 7,429

De Baca County: 253

Doña Ana County: 30,787

Eddy County: 10,995

Grant County: 2,778

Guadalupe County: 611

Harding County: 44

Hidalgo County: 584

Lea County: 13,634

Lincoln County: 3,039

Los Alamos County: 807

Luna County: 4,050

McKinley County: 15,224

Mora County: 378

Otero County: 6,986

Quay County: 1,047

Rio Arriba County: 5,016

Roosevelt County: 2,768

Sandoval County: 16,333

San Juan County: 22,230

San Miguel County: 2,657

Santa Fe County: 13,334

Sierra County: 1,084

Socorro County: 1,758

Taos County: 2,495

Torrance County: 1,438

Union County: 355

Valencia County: 9,392

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 548

Otero County Processing Center: 573

Torrance County Detention Facility: 356

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 334

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 257

Lea County Correctional Facility: 765

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 176

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 76

As of today, there are 244,893 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes of Four Hills in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows in Belen

Bellamah House in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehab Center in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real Genesis in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Gingerich Home for the Elderly in Farmington

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society - Las Cruces Village Las Cruces

Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso

Haciendas at Grace Village in Las Cruces

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood Health Care in Rio Rancho

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Genesis in Albuquerque

Seniorcare LLC - Raven House in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Village at Northrise - Desert Willow in Las Cruces

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 10/30, Sunday 10/31, & Monday 11/01*** The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.