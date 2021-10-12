New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2,433 new cases, totaling 261,370

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 2,433 additional COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. As of today, there are 308 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

515 new cases in Bernalillo County

33 new cases in Catron County

71 new cases in Chaves County

119 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Colfax County

27 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

155 new cases in Doña Ana County

75 new cases in Eddy County

53 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Harding County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

100 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

21 new cases in Los Alamos County

30 new cases in Luna County

117 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Mora County

186 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

135 new cases in Sandoval County

369 new cases in San Juan County

32 new cases in San Miguel County

103 new cases in Santa Fe County

22 new cases in Sierra County

17 new cases in Socorro County

22 new cases in Taos County

12 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

94 new cases in Valencia County

16 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported sixteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: Fourteen recent deaths:

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County.

A female in her 90s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

Two* deaths >30 days:

A male in his 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,885. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Oct. 12 are: 87401 - 15888310 - 14687020 - 7987121 - 7287031 - 6487413 - 6287120 - 6188240 - 5987410 - 5488220 - 47 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 261,370 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 73,281Catron County: 180Chaves County: 12,282Cibola County: 3,530Colfax County: 1,224Curry County: 7,199De Baca County: 226Doña Ana County: 29,118Eddy County: 10,610Grant County: 2,237Guadalupe County: 597Harding County: 41Hidalgo County: 551Lea County: 13,326Lincoln County: 2,762Los Alamos County: 743Luna County: 3,854McKinley County: 14,294Mora County: 343Otero County: 6,061Quay County: 981Rio Arriba County: 4,600Roosevelt County: 2,630Sandoval County: 15,374San Juan County: 19,716San Miguel County: 2,488Santa Fe County: 12,733Sierra County: 1,007Socorro County: 1,649Taos County: 2,293Torrance County: 1,332Union County: 334Valencia County: 8,847 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 546

Otero County Processing Center: 543

Torrance County Detention Facility: 353

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 322

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 256

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 172

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 76

As of today, there are 231,884 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

All Care Assisted Living in Clovis

Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of Four Hills in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Gallup

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Memory Care at North Ridge in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

Seniorcare LLC - Raven House in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 10/9, Sunday 10/10, & Monday 10/11, & Tuesday 10/11*** The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.