New Mexico COVID-19 update: 236 new cases, totaling 187,720

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 236 additional COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths. As of today, there are 130 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

77 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

9 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

18 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,846. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Mar. 11 are: 87121 - 1787120 - 1387105 - 1087114 - 987401 - 888012 - 788061 - 787110 - 687507 - 688021 - 6 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time. Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Luna County, one in Sandoval County, one in Valencia County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 187,720 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 53,397Catron County: 83Chaves County: 8,675Cibola County: 2,777Colfax County: 710Curry County: 4,967De Baca County: 132Doña Ana County: 23,167Eddy County: 6,550Grant County: 1,543Guadalupe County: 365Harding County: 8Hidalgo County: 350Lea County: 8,107Lincoln County: 1,564Los Alamos County: 487Luna County: 3,134McKinley County: 12,089Mora County: 165Otero County: 3,448Quay County: 425Rio Arriba County: 3,439Roosevelt County: 1,845Sandoval County: 11,010San Juan County: 13,604San Miguel County: 1,257Santa Fe County: 9,698Sierra County: 704Socorro County: 1,228Taos County: 1,569Torrance County: 658Union County: 244Valencia County: 6,243 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 290

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 751

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 220

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

As of today, there are 161,650 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare. The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:﻿

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.