New Mexico COVID-19 update: 209 new cases, totaling 187,238

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 85 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 37 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 12 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Sandoval County
- 3 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 9 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported nineteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
- A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from De Baca County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A third male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A third male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
Please note: NMDOH received 14 death certificates from the state of Texas on March 8 that were issued between 1/20/2021 and 2/20/2021 – those deaths are included in today's update. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,830. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Mar. 9 are: 87120 - 1887121 - 1588001 - 1087114 - 987031 - 787110 - 687124 - 687106 - 587112 - 587122 - 5 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time. Previously reported numbers included eleven cases that have been identified as duplicates (five in Bernalillo County, one in Cibola County, four in Lea County, one in Roosevelt County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 187,238 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 53,229Catron County: 83Chaves County: 8,666Cibola County: 2,769Colfax County: 710Curry County: 4,958De Baca County: 132Doña Ana County: 23,092Eddy County: 6,538Grant County: 1,523Guadalupe County: 364Harding County: 8Hidalgo County: 350Lea County: 8,105Lincoln County: 1,559Los Alamos County: 486Luna County: 3,123McKinley County: 12,079Mora County: 162Otero County: 3,419Quay County: 421Rio Arriba County: 3,431Roosevelt County: 1,842Sandoval County: 11,000San Juan County: 13,584San Miguel County: 1,248Santa Fe County: 9,667Sierra County: 704Socorro County: 1,228Taos County: 1,563Torrance County: 658Union County: 240Valencia County: 6,236 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 445
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443
- Otero County Processing Center: 197
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 288
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 736
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 220
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
As of today, there are 158,616 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- La Posada Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare. The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.