New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,895 new cases, totaling 265,632

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 1,895 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. As of today, there are 300 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

379 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

73 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

16 new cases in Colfax County

29 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

148 new cases in Doña Ana County

39 new cases in Eddy County

37 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Harding County

6 new cases in Hidalgo County

36 new cases in Lea County

39 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Los Alamos County

9 new cases in Luna County

99 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

131 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

50 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

118 new cases in Sandoval County

384 new cases in San Juan County

24 new cases in San Miguel County

69 new cases in Santa Fe County

13 new cases in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

14 new cases in Taos County

24 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

65 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

The Department of Health on Monday reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: Eight recent deaths:

A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Eddy County.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Four* deaths > 30 days:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,942. * COVID-related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Oct. 18 are:



87401 - 221

88310 - 97

87031 - 52

87121 - 47

87124 - 46

87105 - 42

87120 - 41

88201 - 41

87410 - 40

87413 - 38

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 265,632 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 74,239

Catron County: 199

Chaves County: 12,479

Cibola County: 3,582

Colfax County: 1,255

Curry County: 7,262

De Baca County: 231

Doña Ana County: 29,461

Eddy County: 10,734

Grant County: 2,344

Guadalupe County: 602

Harding County: 43

Hidalgo County: 562

Lea County: 13,408

Lincoln County: 2,843

Los Alamos County: 780

Luna County: 3,886

McKinley County: 14,530

Mora County: 359

Otero County: 6,320

Quay County: 995

Rio Arriba County: 4,696

Roosevelt County: 2,671

Sandoval County: 15,640

San Juan County: 20,393

San Miguel County: 2,548

Santa Fe County: 12,904

Sierra County: 1,029

Socorro County: 1,671

Taos County: 2,327

Torrance County: 1,378

Union County: 344

Valencia County: 8,978

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 546

Otero County Processing Center: 546

Torrance County Detention Facility: 353

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 327

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 256

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 176

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 76

As of today, there are 236,245 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

All Care Assisted Living in Clovis

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of Four Hills in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Gallup

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society - Las Cruces Village Las Cruces

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Memory Care at North Ridge in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

Seniorcare LLC - Raven House in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Village at Northrise - Desert Willow in Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 10/16, Sunday 10/17, & Monday 10/18*** The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.