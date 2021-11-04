New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,611 new cases, totaling 281,282

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. As of today, there are 460 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

333 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

55 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

18 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in De Baca County

221 new cases in Doña Ana County

30 new cases in Eddy County

67 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

22 new cases in Lea County

54 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

29 new cases in Luna County

79 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

50 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

29 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

85 new cases in Sandoval County

287 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in San Miguel County

58 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

38 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

57 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported sixteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: Fifteen recent deaths:

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Otero County.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Miguel County.

A male in his 50s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Taos Retirement Village in Taos.

One* death > 30 days:

A female in her 40s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,101. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Nov. 4 are: 87401 - 12288001 - 4388012 - 4187105 - 3987114 - 3988345 - 3987111 - 3787121 - 3688011 - 3488310 - 32 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 281,282 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 77,961Catron County: 231Chaves County: 12,951Cibola County: 3,765Colfax County: 1,396Curry County: 7,476De Baca County: 264Doña Ana County: 31,191Eddy County: 11,069Grant County: 2,923Guadalupe County: 617Harding County: 44Hidalgo County: 600Lea County: 13,689Lincoln County: 3,117Los Alamos County: 811Luna County: 4,098McKinley County: 15,424Mora County: 381Otero County: 7,125Quay County: 1,054Rio Arriba County: 5,131Roosevelt County: 2,807Sandoval County: 16,512San Juan County: 22,768San Miguel County: 2,686Santa Fe County: 13,467Sierra County: 1,100Socorro County: 1,774Taos County: 2,548Torrance County: 1,455Union County: 358Valencia County: 9,490 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 548

Otero County Processing Center: 578

Torrance County Detention Facility: 356

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 334

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 257

Lea County Correctional Facility: 765

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 187

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 77

As of today, there are 246,324 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Beehive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows in Belen

Bellamah House in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehab Center in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real Genesis in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis Silver City Care in Silver City

Gingerich Home for the Elderly in Farmington

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society - Las Cruces Village Las Cruces

Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso

Haciendas at Grace Village in Las Cruces

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Farmington

The Neighborhood Health Care in Rio Rancho

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Genesis in Albuquerque

Seniorcare LLC - Raven House in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Taos Retirement Village in Taos

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Village at Northrise - Desert Willow in Las Cruces

Village at Northrise - Morning Side in Las Cruces

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming

﻿The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.