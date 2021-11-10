New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,337 new cases

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,337 additional COVID-19 cases and thirteen additional COVID-19 deaths. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

385 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Catron County

31 new cases in Chaves County

24 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

212 new cases in Doña Ana County

16 new cases in Eddy County

70 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

25 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

15 new cases in Luna County

69 new cases in McKinley County

26 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

46 new cases in Rio Arriba County

63 new cases in Sandoval County

188 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

32 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

44 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported thirteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Twelve recent deaths:

A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death > 30 days:

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

*COVID-related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,148.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 10 are:

87401 – 55

87121 – 53

88001 – 39

87105 – 38

88061 – 38

87120 – 37

87114 – 34

87123 – 33

88012 – 32

87109 – 31

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 288,557 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 79,897

Catron County: 244

Chaves County: 13,119

Cibola County: 3,887

Colfax County: 1,467

Curry County: 7,555

De Baca County: 284

Doña Ana County: 32,259

Eddy County: 11,204

Grant County: 3,154

Guadalupe County: 626

Harding County: 44

Hidalgo County: 613

Lea County: 13,792

Lincoln County: 3,196

Los Alamos County: 836

Luna County: 4,204

McKinley County: 15,743

Mora County: 383

Otero County: 7,406

Quay County: 1,078

Rio Arriba County: 5,293

Roosevelt County: 2,835

Sandoval County: 16,872

San Juan County: 23,802

San Miguel County: 2,739

Santa Fe County: 13,755

Sierra County: 1,135

Socorro County: 1,832

Taos County: 2,629

Torrance County: 1,488

Union County: 364

Valencia County: 9,783

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 548

Otero County Processing Center: 580

Torrance County Detention Facility: 356

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 339

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 257

Lea County Correctional Facility: 765

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 210

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 231

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 237

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 78

As of today, there are 490 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 250,960 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia

Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehab in Albuquerque

Beehive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes in Roswell

Belen Meadows in Belen

Bellamah House in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehab Center in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real Genesis in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Gingerich Home for the Elderly in Farmington

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society – Las Cruces Village Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso

Haciendas at Grace Village in Las Cruces

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces

The Legacy in Santa Fe

Life Care Farmington

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood Health Care in Rio Rancho

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Genesis in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Taos Living Center in Taos

Taos Retirement Village in Taos

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Village at Northrise – Desert Willow in Las Cruces

Village at Northrise – Morning Side in Las Cruces

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit NewMexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.