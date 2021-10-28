New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,309 new cases, totaling 274,155

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 1,309 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths. As of today, there are 424 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

304 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

63 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

9 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

200 new cases in Doña Ana County

41 new cases in Eddy County

54 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Harding County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

23 new cases in Lea County

32 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

16 new cases in Luna County

87 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

35 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

41 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

36 new cases in Sandoval County

167 new cases in San Juan County

22 new cases in San Miguel County

41 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

16 new cases in Socorro County

21 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

44 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Thursday reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: 12 recent deaths:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise - Desert Willow facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Gallup facility.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,039. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Oct. 28 are:

87401 - 85

88001 - 46

88203 - 42

88012 - 36

87123 - 34

87121 - 33

87031 - 31

87105 - 31

88220 - 30

88011 - 29

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 274,155 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 76,290

Catron County: 216

Chaves County: 12,758

Cibola County: 3,693

Colfax County: 1,331

Curry County: 7,381

De Baca County: 244

Doña Ana County: 30,345

Eddy County: 10,929

Grant County: 2,671

Guadalupe County: 610

Harding County: 44

Hidalgo County: 578

Lea County: 13,588

Lincoln County: 2,996

Los Alamos County: 796

Luna County: 4,006

McKinley County: 15,025

Mora County: 370

Otero County: 6,742

Quay County: 1,032

Rio Arriba County: 4,937

Roosevelt County: 2,734

Sandoval County: 16,140

San Juan County: 21,652

San Miguel County: 2,623

Santa Fe County: 13,198

Sierra County: 1,065

Socorro County: 1,739

Taos County: 2,431

Torrance County: 1,416

Union County: 354

Valencia County: 9,251

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 547

Otero County Processing Center: 565

Torrance County Detention Facility: 356

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 331

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 257

Lea County Correctional Facility: 765

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 176

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 76

As of today, there are 241,669 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes of Four Hills in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Gallup

Bellamah House in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Gingrich Home For the Elderly in Farmington

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society - Las Cruces Village Las Cruces

Haciendas at Grace Village in Las Cruces

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Memory Care at North Ridge in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Seniorcare LLC - Raven House in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Village at Northrise - Desert Willow in Las Cruces

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.