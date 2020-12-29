New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,221 new cases, totaling 139,875

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 1,221 additional COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.

As of today, there are 806 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

353 new cases in Bernalillo County

39 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

27 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in De Baca County

122 new cases in Doña Ana County

77 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

60 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

117 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in Otero County

30 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

72 new cases in Sandoval County

105 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

67 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

23 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

23 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twenty-three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Eddy county. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.

A male in his 70s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,403.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 29, are:

87121 – 53

87114 – 42

87401 – 42

88220 – 39

87105 – 36

87111 – 32

87124 – 31

87120 – 30

87123 – 29

88240 – 26

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Eddy County) and two cases in Bernalillo County that were not lab-confirmed – these now have been corrected. New Mexico has now had a total of 139,875 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 40,038

Catron County: 55

Chaves County: 6,821

Cibola County: 2,217

Colfax County: 501

Curry County: 3,971

De Baca County: 92

Doña Ana County: 17,203

Eddy County: 4,455

Grant County: 855

Guadalupe County: 266

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 230

Lea County: 6,500

Lincoln County: 1,016

Los Alamos County: 271

Luna County: 2,316

McKinley County: 9,613

Mora County: 113

Otero County: 2,113

Quay County: 331

Rio Arriba County: 2,220

Roosevelt County: 1,481

Sandoval County: 7,963

San Juan County: 9,818

San Miguel County: 813

Santa Fe County: 7,204

Sierra County: 520

Socorro County: 930

Taos County: 1,133

Torrance County: 475

Union County: 190

Valencia County: 4,783

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 246

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 99

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 204

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

As of today, there are 63,232 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.