New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,221 new cases, totaling 139,875

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 1,221 additional COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.
As of today, there are 806 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 353 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 39 new cases in Chaves County
- 12 new cases in Cibola County
- 27 new cases in Curry County
- 6 new cases in De Baca County
- 122 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 77 new cases in Eddy County
- 12 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 60 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 117 new cases in McKinley County
- 17 new cases in Otero County
- 30 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 72 new cases in Sandoval County
- 105 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 67 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 23 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 23 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twenty-three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy county. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A male in his 70s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,403.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 29, are:
- 87121 – 53
- 87114 – 42
- 87401 – 42
- 88220 – 39
- 87105 – 36
- 87111 – 32
- 87124 – 31
- 87120 – 30
- 87123 – 29
- 88240 – 26
Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Eddy County) and two cases in Bernalillo County that were not lab-confirmed – these now have been corrected. New Mexico has now had a total of 139,875 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 40,038
Catron County: 55
Chaves County: 6,821
Cibola County: 2,217
Colfax County: 501
Curry County: 3,971
De Baca County: 92
Doña Ana County: 17,203
Eddy County: 4,455
Grant County: 855
Guadalupe County: 266
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 230
Lea County: 6,500
Lincoln County: 1,016
Los Alamos County: 271
Luna County: 2,316
McKinley County: 9,613
Mora County: 113
Otero County: 2,113
Quay County: 331
Rio Arriba County: 2,220
Roosevelt County: 1,481
Sandoval County: 7,963
San Juan County: 9,818
San Miguel County: 813
Santa Fe County: 7,204
Sierra County: 520
Socorro County: 930
Taos County: 1,133
Torrance County: 475
Union County: 190
Valencia County: 4,783
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 246
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 99
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 204
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
As of today, there are 63,232 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.