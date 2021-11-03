New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,166 new cases, totaling 279,670

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,166 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.

As of today, there are 419 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

272 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Catron County

36 new cases in Chaves County

20 new cases in Cibola County

13 new cases in Colfax County

12 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

103 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

64 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in Hidalgo County

20 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

78 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

57 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

67 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

52 new cases in Sandoval County

176 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

47 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

30 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Nine recent deaths:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.

Three* deaths > 30 days:

A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,085.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 3 are:

87401 - 70

87121 - 44

87109 - 33

87532 - 32

88061 - 32

88310 - 31

87420 - 30

87124 - 26

87105 - 24

87111 - 24

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 279,670 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 77,628

Catron County: 230

Chaves County: 12,896

Cibola County: 3,748

Colfax County: 1,390

Curry County: 7,458

De Baca County: 257

Doña Ana County: 30,969

Eddy County: 11,039

Grant County: 2,856

Guadalupe County: 615

Harding County: 44

Hidalgo County: 597

Lea County: 13,667

Lincoln County: 3,063

Los Alamos County: 810

Luna County: 4,069

McKinley County: 15,345

Mora County: 380

Otero County: 7,075

Quay County: 1,052

Rio Arriba County: 5,103

Roosevelt County: 2,792

Sandoval County: 16,427

San Juan County: 22,482

San Miguel County: 2,668

Santa Fe County: 13,408

Sierra County: 1,096

Socorro County: 1,770

Taos County: 2,510

Torrance County: 1,447

Union County: 357

Valencia County: 9,433

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 548

Otero County Processing Center: 578

Torrance County Detention Facility: 356

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 334

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 257

Lea County Correctional Facility: 765

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 178

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 76

As of today, there are 245,770 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Beehive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows in Belen

Bellamah House in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehab Center in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real Genesis in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Gingerich Home for the Elderly in Farmington

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society - Las Cruces Village Las Cruces

Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso

Haciendas at Grace Village in Las Cruces

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Farmington

The Neighborhood Health Care in Rio Rancho

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Genesis in Albuquerque

Seniorcare LLC - Raven House in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Village at Northrise - Desert Willow in Las Cruces

Village at Northrise - Morning Side in Las Cruces

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.