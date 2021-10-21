New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,132 new cases, totaling 267,909

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths.
As of today, there are 379 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 283 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 45 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 9 new cases in Curry County
- 98 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 27 new cases in Eddy County
- 34 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 21 new cases in Lea County
- 46 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 24 new cases in Luna County
- 57 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 54 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 55 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 62 new cases in Sandoval County
- 169 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 37 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 9 new cases in Torrance County
- 49 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
The Department of Health on Thursday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Seven deaths:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Harding County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,973.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Oct. 21 are:
87401 - 75
87105 - 40
87121 - 39
88310 - 36
87413 - 34
87114 - 31
87120 - 29
88030 - 24
88001 - 23
88203 - 23
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 267,909 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 74,806
Catron County: 201
Chaves County: 12,557
Cibola County: 3,619
Colfax County: 1,274
Curry County: 7,282
De Baca County: 235
Doña Ana County: 29,670
Eddy County: 10,788
Grant County: 2,393
Guadalupe County: 605
Harding County: 43
Hidalgo County: 566
Lea County: 13,457
Lincoln County: 2,899
Los Alamos County: 789
Luna County: 3,920
McKinley County: 14,685
Mora County: 364
Otero County: 6,415
Quay County: 1,003
Rio Arriba County: 4,776
Roosevelt County: 2,687
Sandoval County: 15,791
San Juan County: 20,732
San Miguel County: 2,563
Santa Fe County: 12,978
Sierra County: 1,039
Socorro County: 1,685
Taos County: 2,340
Torrance County: 1,392
Union County: 348
Valencia County: 9,055
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 455
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 547
- Otero County Processing Center: 551
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 353
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 331
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 256
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 765
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 176
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 76
As of today, there are 237,421 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes of Four Hills in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Gingerich Home for the Elderly in Farmington
- Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso
- Good Samaritan Betty Dare in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society - Las Cruces Village Las Cruces
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Memory Care at North Ridge in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe
- Seniorcare LLC - Raven House in Albuquerque
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Village at Northrise - Desert Willow in Las Cruces
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.