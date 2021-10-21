New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,132 new cases, totaling 267,909

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths.

As of today, there are 379 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

283 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

45 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

9 new cases in Curry County

98 new cases in Doña Ana County

27 new cases in Eddy County

34 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

21 new cases in Lea County

46 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

24 new cases in Luna County

57 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

54 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

55 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

62 new cases in Sandoval County

169 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Torrance County

49 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Seven deaths:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Harding County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,973.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Oct. 21 are:

87401 - 75

87105 - 40

87121 - 39

88310 - 36

87413 - 34

87114 - 31

87120 - 29

88030 - 24

88001 - 23

88203 - 23

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 267,909 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 74,806

Catron County: 201

Chaves County: 12,557

Cibola County: 3,619

Colfax County: 1,274

Curry County: 7,282

De Baca County: 235

Doña Ana County: 29,670

Eddy County: 10,788

Grant County: 2,393

Guadalupe County: 605

Harding County: 43

Hidalgo County: 566

Lea County: 13,457

Lincoln County: 2,899

Los Alamos County: 789

Luna County: 3,920

McKinley County: 14,685

Mora County: 364

Otero County: 6,415

Quay County: 1,003

Rio Arriba County: 4,776

Roosevelt County: 2,687

Sandoval County: 15,791

San Juan County: 20,732

San Miguel County: 2,563

Santa Fe County: 12,978

Sierra County: 1,039

Socorro County: 1,685

Taos County: 2,340

Torrance County: 1,392

Union County: 348

Valencia County: 9,055

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 547

Otero County Processing Center: 551

Torrance County Detention Facility: 353

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 331

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 256

Lea County Correctional Facility: 765

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 176

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 76

As of today, there are 237,421 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of Four Hills in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Gallup

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Gingerich Home for the Elderly in Farmington

Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso

Good Samaritan Betty Dare in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society - Las Cruces Village Las Cruces

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Memory Care at North Ridge in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

Seniorcare LLC - Raven House in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Village at Northrise - Desert Willow in Las Cruces

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.