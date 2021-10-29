New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,055 new cases, totaling 275,209

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 1,055 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths. As of today, there are 397 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

235 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

30 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

11 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in De Baca County

113 new cases in Doña Ana County

26 new cases in Eddy County

38 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

16 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

9 new cases in Luna County

64 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

90 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

51 new cases in Sandoval County

172 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in San Miguel County

34 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

58 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday reported ten additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: Ten recent deaths:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,049. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oct. 29 are:

87401 - 72

88310 - 54

87031 - 33

87114 - 32

87121 - 32

87105 - 25

88061 - 25

88012 - 24

88001 - 22

87120 - 20

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 275,209 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 76,525

Catron County: 218

Chaves County: 12,788

Cibola County: 3,700

Colfax County: 1,343

Curry County: 7,392

De Baca County: 249

Doña Ana County: 30,458

Eddy County: 10,955

Grant County: 2,709

Guadalupe County: 611

Harding County: 44

Hidalgo County: 581

Lea County: 13,604

Lincoln County: 3,003

Los Alamos County: 802

Luna County: 4,015

McKinley County: 15,089

Mora County: 374

Otero County: 6,832

Quay County: 1,036

Rio Arriba County: 4,941

Roosevelt County: 2,739

Sandoval County: 16,191

San Juan County: 21,823

San Miguel County: 2,636

Santa Fe County: 13,232

Sierra County: 1,073

Socorro County: 1,745

Taos County: 2,441

Torrance County: 1,423

Union County: 354

Valencia County: 9,309

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 547

Otero County Processing Center: 567

Torrance County Detention Facility: 356

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 333

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 257

Lea County Correctional Facility: 765

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 176

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 76

As of today, there are 242,280 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab

Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Aspen Ridge Assisted Living in Los Alamos

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Beehive Homes Of Four Hills in Albuquerque

Beehive Homes in Gallup

Belen Meadows in Belen

Bellamah House in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehab Center in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de la Reina in Albuquerque

Casa Maria in Roswell

Casa Real Genesis in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cranes Roost Assisted Living in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Gingerich Home for Elderly in Farmington

Good Samaritan Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan in Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Landmark Desert Gardens Assisted Living in Hobbs

Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood Health Care in Rio Rancho

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Genesis in Albuquerque

Seniorcare LLC - Raven House in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in TorC

Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Sunny Day Assisted Living, Gallup

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehab in Las Vegas

Village at Northrise - Desert Willow in Las Cruces

Welbrook Senior Living/Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

Willow Manor in Deming

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.