New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,048 new cases, totaling 296,790

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 302 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 10 new cases in Chaves County
- 24 new cases in Cibola County
- 18 new cases in Colfax County
- 12 new cases in Curry County
- 5 new cases in De Baca County
- 179 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 39 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 12 new cases in Lea County
- 14 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 11 new cases in Luna County
- 40 new cases in McKinley County
- 41 new cases in Otero County
- 29 new cases in Quay County
- 20 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 74 new cases in Sandoval County
- 86 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in San Miguel County
- 33 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 16 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 32 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: Ten recent deaths:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
- A female in her 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.
Two* deaths > 30 days:
- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,203. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Nov. 16 are: 87121 - 4287120 - 4088012 - 3688005 - 3287401 - 2987105 - 2887114 - 2888011 - 2888310 - 2887124 - 26 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 296,790 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 82,126Catron County: 251Chaves County: 13,330Cibola County: 3,961Colfax County: 1,530Curry County: 7,650De Baca County: 301Doña Ana County: 33,451Eddy County: 11,364Grant County: 3,361Guadalupe County: 634Harding County: 48Hidalgo County: 621Lea County: 13,866Lincoln County: 3,258Los Alamos County: 859Luna County: 4,336McKinley County: 16,052Mora County: 384Otero County: 7,809Quay County: 1,162Rio Arriba County: 5,414Roosevelt County: 2,861Sandoval County: 17,374San Juan County: 25,019San Miguel County: 2,837Santa Fe County: 14,093Sierra County: 1,195Socorro County: 1,897Taos County: 2,697Torrance County: 1,564Union County: 378Valencia County: 10,060 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 455
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 548
- Otero County Processing Center: 585
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 356
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 342
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 257
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 765
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 210
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 231
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 237
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 78
As of today, there are 255,289 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia
- Autumn Blessings Assisted Living in Logan
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere in Rio Rancho
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehab in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes in Roswell
- Beehive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows in Belen
- Bellamah House in Albuquerque
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehab Center in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real Genesis in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis McKinley Care Center in Gallup
- Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Gingerich Home for the Elderly in Farmington
- Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso
- Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Haciendas at Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- The Legacy in Santa Fe
- Life Care Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood Health Care in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Sandia Ridge Genesis in Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Taos Living Center in Taos
- Taos Retirement Village in Taos
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Village at Northrise - Desert Willow in Las Cruces
- Village at Northrise - Morningside in Las Cruces
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.