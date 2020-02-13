New Mexico county, black woman settle profiling lawsuit

New Mexico's largest county has reached a racial profiling settlement with a black woman who was stopped by deputies three times in less than a month but never cited. The Albuquerque Journal reports Bernalillo County and Sherese Crawford reached a $100,000 settlement agreement in connection with three stops by sheriff's deputies on Interstate 40. Crawford was working a temporary assignment in New Mexico as a deportation officer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2017. According to her lawsuit, she was stopped once by former Deputy Leonard Armijo and twice by Deputy Patrick Rael.