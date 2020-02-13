New Mexico's largest county has reached a racial profiling settlement with a black woman who was stopped by deputies three times in less than a month but never cited. The Albuquerque Journal reports Bernalillo County and Sherese Crawford reached a $100,000 settlement agreement in connection with three stops by sheriff's deputies on Interstate 40. Crawford was working a temporary assignment in New Mexico as a deportation officer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2017. According to her lawsuit, she was stopped once by former Deputy Leonard Armijo and twice by Deputy Patrick Rael.
New Mexico county, black woman settle profiling lawsuit
By ap • 18 seconds ago